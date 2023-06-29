SS Rajamouli Responds To Not Being Invited As Oscars Member

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has recently announced that they have extended 398 invitations to celebrities across the globe to join the Oscar panel for 2024. RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan were amongst the distinguished executives and artists to join the Oscar committee. As SS Rajamouli's name was not included in the list, the filmmaker took to his Twitter handle to react to the same.

SS Rajamouli congratulates the RRR team

The Academy announced a long list of actors, directors, and cinematographers who were invited as members of the Oscar panel. Six members from the RRR team were invited and SS Rajamouli's name was not on the list. However, the director felt proud of the accomplishments made by his team and took to his Twitter handle to congratulate them.

He wrote that he feels extremely proud that six members of his RRR team have become members of the Academy Awards or Oscars this year. He congratulated Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Sabur sir, Peddanna, Senthil, and Chandrabose Garu. He also extended his warm wishes to the other members who were invited to the Indian cinema this year.

Indians who made it to the Oscar panel

The members of the Oscar panel were selected based on their professional qualifications and their commitments to representation, inclusion, and equity. Apart from the RRR team, the Indians who made it to the list were executive of Netflix Bela Bajaria, Rafiq Bhatia, cinematographer Andrij Parekh, Shivani Pandya Malhotra, Kranti Sarma, Haresh Hingorani and more. Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam became the first Tamil director to become a member of the Academy.