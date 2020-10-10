SS Rajamouli's Net Worth Proves He Is True 'Baahubali' Of South Indian Film Industry

SS Rajamouli has managed to create a niche in the hearts of the masses with his work and has delivered a wide range of successful films. Since his debut film Student No.1, SS Rajamouli has come a long way in his career and has been a part of nearly 12 blockbuster projects. As Rajamouli celebrates his 47th birthday today, on October 10, take a look at the director’s net worth as of 2020. Read more details about his work.

SS Rajamouli’s net worth

As per a report published on celebritynetworth.com, SS Rajamouli’s net worth is estimated to be around 8 million USD. Converted in rupees, the filmmaker’s net worth becomes Rs 58,36,89,600 (Rs 58.36 crores). More so, Rajamouli owns a plush 100-acre farmhouse at Kattangoor village, Nalgonda, which is about 200 kilometres from Hyderabad. Caknowledge.com claims that the filmmaker also owns a palatial home in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

The report further adds that SS Rajamouli is a huge car enthusiast and he currently owns a Range Rover and BMW, which costs around Rs 1 crore- 1.5 crore respectively. Throughout his illustrious career, SS Rajamouli has earned three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards South, five state Nandi Awards, among many others. More so, in 2016, the director was honoured with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour for his contributions towards the field of Art.

On the work front

The director is currently gearing up for his next, RRR. Starring N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan in the leading roles, the movie follows the story of two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s. The movie also stars actors Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson in prominent roles. Telugu 360 claims that the much-anticipated film is made on a massive budget of Rs 450 crores and the movie will release in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil. The upcoming film is expected to release on January 8, 2021.

