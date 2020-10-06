SS Rajamouli Plans 2-month Schedule For 'RRR'; Alia Bhatt To Join In Next Month: Reports

The shooting of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR is all set to resume this week in Hyderabad after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, claims a report published in Telegu 360. The report further adds that the fresh schedule will be completed after two months, without any breaks and many extra precautionary measures have already been taken on the sets. More so, SS Rajamouli is also planning to complete the major portions of the pending shoot at the earliest.

Also Read | India-US 2 Plus 2 Ministerial Talks Likely In Oct End; Key Defence Pact, China To Be Focus

SS Rajamouli to announce the release date

To ensure safety on the sets from COVID, the actors of the film and the crew members were kept under isolation before the shoot commencement. Actors Jr NTR and actor Ram Charan, who play the leading roles in the upcoming movie, are not likely to join the sets immediately. Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt will join the RRR sets next month. More so, the updated release date of RRR will be announced only after the film’s shooting gets completed.

Also Read | 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For October 6: The Family Tries To Fight Ayaan

Alia Bhatt in RRR

If the rumours are to be believed, Alia Bhatt will be seen in a guest appearance in SS Rajamouli’s mammoth project, RRR. Alia Bhatt will not be seen opposite either Ram Charan or Jr NTR, as the story of the film is not a love triangle. Reportedly, SS Rajamouli has also decided to include a song in the film, especially for Alia Bhatt, as her character is extremely decorative in RRR.

Also Read | India-US 2 Plus 2 Ministerial Talks Likely In Oct End; Key Defence Pact, China To Be Focus

All about RRR

RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli. Starring N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan in the leading roles, the movie follows the story of two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s. The movie also stars actors Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson in prominent roles. Telegu 360 claims that the much-anticipated film is made on a massive budget of Rs 450 crores and the movie will release in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil. The upcoming film is expected to release on January 8, 2021.

Also Read | 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For October 6: The Family Tries To Fight Ayaan

(Image credits: RRR Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.