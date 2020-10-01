Prabhas & SS Rajamouli's 'Chatrapathi' Turns 15; Fans Share Their Excitement

The production team of Chatrapathi, SVCC recently took to their Twitter handle and posted a picture along with a caption celebrating 15 years of the movie. Actor Prabhas played the lead in the movie. SVCC shared their experience as to how overwhelming it was for them to know that Chatrapathi completed 15 years. Take a look at the tweet:

‘Chatrapathi’ turns 15

15 years for this majestic film & still feels like yesterday that we were on sets shooting for it. A BIG thanks to @ssrajamouli garu and Young Rebel Star #Prabhas for this magnanimous hit - BVSN Prasad.



#15YearsForBBChatrapathi@shriya1109 @mmkeeravaani @DOPSenthilKumar @BvsnP pic.twitter.com/YMnm4yvfpx — SVCC (@SVCCofficial) September 30, 2020

SVCC recently took to their Twitter handle and shared the news that Chatrapathi completed 15 years. BVSN Prasad, the owner of SVCC, shared his feelings as to how it still feels like yesterday that they were on the sets shooting for the movie and called it a majestic film. Through the post, he also thanked director SS Rajamouli and actor Prabhas for this magnanimous hit. He also mentioned some of the cast and crew members of the team. BVSN Prasad also shared a poster of Chatrapathi movie along with this caption. The movie was a super hit and was loved a lot by the audiences. Fans of Prabhas and Chatrapathi movie were filled with joy and responded by sharing Prabhas’ looks from the movie. Take a look.

Chatrapathi cast members

Directed by SS Rajamouli, Chatrapathi is a Telugu action film, which was later dubbed in Malayalam, Hindi and Tamil. Names of the dubbed movies are Chandramouli, Chatrapathi and Hukumat Ki Jung, respectively. The movie was also made in Kannada. Prabhas plays the lead in the movie, essaying the role of Chatrapathi/Sivaji who is in search of his mother from whom he gets separated in his childhood. Shriya Saran is also seen in the movie with a significant role. Apart from the leads, some of the supporting actors include Bhanupriya, Pradeep Rawat, Shafi, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Narendra Jha, Kamal Kamaraju and others.

Prabhas and SS Rajamouli’s pair did a commendable work in Chatrapathi. The duo was also seen in one of the most remarkable projects in the film industry, the Baahubali series. SS Rajamouli directed the Baahubali series in which Prabhas and Rana Daggubatti featured in the lead roles.

Image Source- SS Rajamouli Instagram and Snips from Chatrapathi movie on Youtube

