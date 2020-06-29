Stills From 'Cobra' Released By Makers; Vikram's Long Hair Avatar Steals The Show

Vikram is one of the most loved actors of the South Indian film industry. Over the years, he has been seen in films like I, Anniyan, Saamy and many more. Now, he will be seen in the Tamil thriller film Cobra. Some new stills from the movie have been released by the makers of the film. Read here to know more.

Stills from the film 'Cobra' released

Tamil thriller Cobra is ready and the makers of the film have started its promotions. The makers released stills from the film starring Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty. Vikram is seen sporting a new look. In the still from the film, Vikram is seen sporting long hair. It was also reported that he will be seen in the same look in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan. It was also reported that this film is the third time Vikram and Rahman will be working together after Raavanan and I. It was officially announced in May that former Indian pacer Irrfan Pathan will be seen in the role of an antagonist in the film and this film will also mark his debut in the film industry. Take a look at the stills here.

The first song from the film Cobra was released on Monday, June 29. The film is produced by 7 Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios. It was reported that the shooting for the film started in August of 2019 and the film will probably be releasing this year. It was reported that this film will be a Pan-Indian project and will be releasing in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu audience.

This film also marks the maiden collaboration of Vikram and Ajay Gnanamuthu. He is known for helming Demonte Colony and last year’s Imaikka Nodigal starring Nayanthara. Ajay Gnanamuthu talked to a daily and had expressed that Vikram's role was very challenging. He then added that this role is better than all those he has done in the past. The shooting of Cobra was wrapped up in January of 2020. After that, Vikram was seen shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

