Andhra Pradesh: Forest Officials Rescue 15-feet-long King Cobra

In a shocking incident, a 15-feet-long king cobra was rescued from a village in Andhra Pradesh. According to the reports, the incident took place in the Visakhapatnam district's Tammadapalli village on May 25. The forest officials reportedly rescued the snake and then released it into the premises of Cherukupalli Reserved Forest. Visakhapatnam District Forest Officer C Selvam reportedly said that the reptile was spotted by the villagers and they immediately informed the forest officials in a state of shock and panic. Selvam reportedly said that they got the information from the villagers and immediately sent a rescue team along with Wildlife NGO conservation.

Vulnerable on the IUCN's Red List

He further added that the snake was successfully rescued and released in the nearby forest area. According to the reports, the officials said that snakes were commonly found in this region and in the last 18 months, at least 12 snakes have been found in the Visakhapatnam region alone. King cobra is regarded as the world's longest venomous snake. The species is endangered due to habitat destruction and has been listed as 'vulnerable' on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List since 2010.

(Image Credit: Pixabay)