'Sufiyum Sujathayum' To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video In The First Week Of July?

Just a month ago, actor-producer Vijay Babu revealed that his latest production- Sufiyum Sujathayum would skip a theatrical release and would release on Amazon Prime Video. A recent media report published on an online portal on Sunday reveals that Sufiyum Sujathayum will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2020. However, the makers and the streaming giant is yet to make an official announcement on Sufiyum Sujathayum release date.

Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari's Second Malayalam Movie 'Sufiyum Sujathayum' Begins Post-production

Sufiyum Sujathayum, starring Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, narrates an intense love story set in the Northern part of Kerala. According to reports, Aditi Rao Hydari will essay the role of a Kathak dancer in the upcomer. The upcoming movie is directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas of Karie fame. Sufiyum Sujathayam is bankrolled by Vijay Babu under his production banner Friday Film House.

Official poster of Sufiyum Sujathayum:

Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari's 'Sufiyum Sujathayum' Becomes First Malayalam Film To Get OTT Release

The Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer was in post-production for the past few days. In an old interview, the producer of Sufiyum Sujathayam revealed that it took three years to find a leading lady opposite Jayasurya in the upcoming film. However, the producer sounded elated to cast Aditi Rao Hydari as Sujatha, wife of Jayasurya's character in the movie.

Also Read | 'Sufiyum Sujathayum' Maker's Decision To Skip Theatrical Release Irks Film Exhibitors?

Also Read | Jayasurya, Vijay Babu's Films Banned From Kerala Theatres Due To 'Sufiyum Sujathayum' Row?

Meanwhile, Sufiyum Sujathayum cast also includes Siddique, Hareesh Kanaran, Vijay Babu, Mamukkoya, Manikandan Pattambi, Kalaranjini and Navas Vallikkunnu in supporting roles. The Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer was supposed to release in the first half of 2020. However, the movie seems to be pushed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

Interestingly, Sufiyum Sujathayum is one of the first Malayalam movies to go for a digital release amid the coronavirus crisis. Besides Sufiyum Sujathayum, movies like Jyotika's Ponmagal Vandhal, Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi, and Keerthy Suresh's Penguin, are some films that are heading for a digital release. While Jyotika's Ponmagal Vandhal released last month, Keerthy Suresh's Penguin and Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi will premiere in the coming weeks.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.