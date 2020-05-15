Aditi Rao Hydari's 'Sufiyum Sujathayum' Becomes First Malayalam Film To Get OTT Release

Aditi Rao Hydari, who has an array of films in her kitty, was expected to return to Malayalam films with Naranipuzha Shanavas' Sufiyum Sujathayum. But due to the Coronavirus enforced lockdown, the movie was pushed indefinitely. However, on Friday, Aditi Rao Hydari took to her social media handle to reveal that movie will release on Amazon Prime Video, making it one of the first Malayalam films to release directly on an OTT platform. Sharing the poster of the upcomer, Aditi Rao Hydari wrote: "A world premiere on Amazon Prime for the first time in the history of Malayalam cinema... and a first for me too! #SufiyumSujatayumOnPrime Coming soon on @primevideoin."(sic)

Aditi Rao Hydari will be essaying the role of Kathak dancer in Sufiyum Sujathayum. The film marks the return of Aditi Rao Hydari to Malayalam films after her debut in 2006's film Prajapathi. Sufiyum Sujathayum, starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya in the lead is reported to be an intense love story that travels through time. Sufiyum Sujathayam is directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas of Karie fame. The makers recently resumed the post-production of the Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer.

Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen essaying the role of a radio jockey in Myshkin's Psycho. The movie, starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Nithya Menen, and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead narrates the tale of a psychopath who finds enlightenment after a murder changes his life. The movie released in January was highly appreciated for its gripping narrative and the performances by its lead.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari will next be seen in Mohana Krishna Indraganti's V. The movie touted to be thriller stars Nani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sudeep Posani, and Nivetha Thomas in the lead. The film is expected to hit the marquee soon after the lockdown ends. Besides the upcomer, Aditi Rao Hydari also has choreographer Brindha's directorial debut film Aye Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal.

