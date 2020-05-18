'Sufiyum Sujathayum' Maker's Decision To Skip Theatrical Release Irks Film Exhibitors?

A few days ago, the makers of Sufiyum Sujathayum revealed that the movie would release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, making it one of the first Malayalam movies to skip the theatrical release amid the lockdown. However, it has now come to the knowledge that film exhibitors in Kerala are disappointed with the producer's decision to release the upcomer on OTT. Following which, major film exhibitors have decided to not release any of the maker's future releases in their theatres.

Also Read | 'Ponmagal Vandhal', 'Penguin' & Other Non-Hindi Films To 'premiere' On Amazon Prime

Recently, Vijay Babu, producer of Sufiyum Sujathayum, shared the news that the Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer will release on Amazon Prime Video. Following the announcement, M C Boby, general secretary of the Film Exhibitors United Organization of Kerala, talked to an online portal, condemning Vijay Babu's decision. He seemed more disturbed by the fact that the makers of Sufiyum Sujathayum had registered the film with the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce and had made an agreement with film exhibitors to release the film in the theatres.

Also Read | Keerthy Suresh Starrer 'Penguin' To Have An Amazon Prime Release; Read Details

Opening about the controversy surrounding Sufiyum Sujathayum's release, Vijay Babu revealed that survival is important in times of pandemic. He exclaimed if the upcomer does not break even at the box office he would be left in a lurch. Reason for which, he decided to release the movie on the streaming platform.

Meanwhile, Anto Joseph, secretary of the Film Producer's Association supported Vijay Babu's decision to release Sufiyum Sujathayum on Amazon Prime Video. He further revealed that many more producers would opt for the digital release because it ensures return on investments. Meanwhile, in a recent media interview, Vijay Babu, producer of Sufiyum Sujathayum revealed that the Producer's Association is supporting him in the decision to release the upcomer on the digital platform.

Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari's Second Malayalam Movie 'Sufiyum Sujathayum' Begins Post-production

Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari's 'Sufiyum Sujathayum' Becomes First Malayalam Film To Get OTT Release

Sufiyum Sujathayum, starring Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead marks the return of Aditi to Malayalam films after her debut in 2006's film Prajapathi. Sufiyum Sujathayum is reported to be an intense love story that travels through time. The upcoming movie is directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas of Karie fame. Sufiyum Sujathayum is bankrolled by Vijay Babu under his production banner Friday Film House.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.