Suhasini Maniratnam To Star Alongside Chiranjeevi In 'Lucifer' Telugu Remake?

Suhasini Maniratnam, last seen in Satish Vegesna's Entha Manchivaadavuraa, is all set to reunite with her Marana Mrudangam co-star Chiranjeevi. According to an online portal, Suhasini Maniratnam has been approached by the makers of Lucifer's Telugu remake to play a prominent role in the upcoming film. Reportedly, Suhasini has been approached to portray the character essayed by Manju Warrier in the original film.

An online portal reported that Suhasini Maniratnam is impressed with her character and has also agreed to be a part of the upcoming flick. The movie is scripted by Sujeeth of Saaho fame and is the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. The original film had Mohanlal and Manju Warrier in the lead, who also played the role of siblings in the political-drama. And if all goes well, Suhasini Maniratnam and Chiranjeevi too will be seen playing sibling in Lucifer Telugu remake. Suhasini and Chiranjeevi's last movie together was KS Rama Rao's Marana Mrudangam.

Suhasini Maniratnam & Vijayshanthi were in contention over Lucifer Telugu remake?

Reportedly, yesteryear actor Vijayshanthi was the initial choice for the role offered to Suhasini. However, the actor opted out of the film due to undisclosed reasons. After her exit, the makers of Lucifer Telugu remake approached Suahsisni Maniratnam for the role.

Details about Lucifer Telugu remake

Lucifer Telugu remake is reportedly in pre-production. According to reports, the shooting of the upcoming film will begin at the end of 2020. The forthcoming movie, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead, is directed by Saaho by Sujeeth. The upcoming film is bankrolled by Ram Charan under the production banner Konidela Production Company.

Suhasini Maniratnam back in Mollywood after two years

On the work front, Suhasini Maniratnam will be next seen in Priyadarshan's magnum-opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Suhasini Maniratnam will be seen playing the role of Khadeejumma in the forthcoming movie that also features an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in prominent roles. The Suhasini Maniratnam starrer narrates the tale of Kunjali Markkar IV and his fight against the Portuguese army.

The forthcoming movie is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T Kuruvilla, and Roy CJ under their respective production banners. Initially, the Priyadarshan-directorial was slated to hit the marquee in March, however, due to the coronavirus crisis, the makers cancelled the release of the film.

