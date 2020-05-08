Suhasini Mani Ratnam Makes Good Use Of The Lockdown By Directing A Short Film; Read Here

During the Coronavirus lockdown, a lot of celebrities are doing what they love. Some are painting, some are playing musical instruments while some have taken up to reading. Actor-filmmaker Suhasini Mani Ratnam is also taking this time off to put it into good use. Suhasini Mani Ratnam recently revealed that she has directed a short film in the Coronavirus lockdown.

Suhasini Mani Ratnam took to her Instagram to reveal that she has directed a 20-minute long short film during the Coronavirus lockdown and the short film is shot completely indoors. The short film is titled as Chinnanjiru Kiliye.

She also revealed that she is planning to release the short film in the next four to five days. Suhasini Mani Ratnam posted a title look of the short film. She also talked about the short film in the caption.

The filmmaker said that the movie is shot on her iPhone during the lockdown. She further revealed that the movie is made without any artificial lights, technicians or crew. She said that the video is edited by Kevin Das and music is given by James Vasanthan.

The short film features Mollywood actor Ahaana Krishna. She became a household name with her Malayalam movie Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela. Fans of Ahaana Krishna and Suhasini Mani Ratnam are eagerly waiting for the new short film. Several fans showed their support to the two in the comments section of the post.

On the work front, Ahaana Krishna was last seen in the movie Luca. Suhasini Mani Ratnam was last seen in the movie Entha Manchivaduraa. The Telugu film featured Kalyan Ram and Mehreen Pirzada in pivotal roles. She is also expected to play a key role in an upcoming Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan which is being directed by her husband Mani Ratnam. Suhasini Mani Ratnam recently hosted a chat session on her Instagram account with husband Mani Ratnam.

