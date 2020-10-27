Suresh Gopi's 250th Outing Is Titled 'Ottakomban'; Makers Unveil New Motion Poster

South Indian actor Suresh Gopi’s upcoming movie, which was tentatively titled SG250, has now officially got a new title, which is Ottakomban. The makers of the film introduced the film’s name on YouTube with a motion poster, which was later shared by several stars from the Malayalam film industry. Actors like Manju Warrier, Kunchacko Boban, Mammootty and actor Mohanlal shared the film's motion poster, which reveals the title. Filmibeat claims that the Ottakomban's motion poster is the biggest release of a poster in the history of Malayalam cinema.

Ottakomban to release in 2021

Reportedly, actors like Mukesh and Joju George have been roped in to essay the other pivotal roles in the highly anticipated venture. More so, Ottakomban will mark filmmaker Mathew Thomas’ debut into Malayalam cinema. The motion poster promises to feature Suresh Gopi in a never-seen-before avatar, as he reportedly plays the role of a warrior in the movie. Ottakomban will be released in 2021. Take a look at the film's name-revelation here.

Ottakomban Motion poster

Take a look at how fans reacted:

#SG250 titled as #Ottakkompan

Biggest action movie of Mollywood https://t.co/XeNEvslmXa

Technicians and actors from other industries cooperating with SG250. Title of Suresh Gopi’s 250th film #SG250 will be announced today at 6 PM by a bunch of actors — Arjunkapooristhebest (@Arjunkapoorist1) October 27, 2020

OMG, suresh Gopi sir looks breathtaking. absolutely amazed how he fits into every character and tries to adapt the vague nuances in depth. He is really amazing, can't wait to watch the film in theatres and whistle at the actor's entrances. Inspired by him https://t.co/5Lru1gp1U4 — Arjunkapooristhebest (@Arjunkapoorist1) October 27, 2020

Suresh Gopi- on the work front

The actor will be next seen in Kaaval. Starring Suresh Gopi and Renji Panicker in the leading roles, Kaaval is bankrolled by Joby George, under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments. Reportedly, the film also stars Zaya David, Muthumani, IM Vijayan, Sujith Sankar, Alencier and Kannan Rajan P Dev in prominent roles. The film recently grabbed the limelight when the rumours suggested that it will have a direct release on the OTT platform. However, the makers of Kaaval rubbished the rumours and mentioned that the film will have a direct theatrical release after the lockdown is lifted in the country.

