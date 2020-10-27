Anita Hassanandani Looks Back At Her Early Pregnancy Days, Says 'When No One Had Clue'

On Tuesday morning, Anita Hassanandani took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself from her early pregnancy days. Anita recalled the time when no one knew about it and wrote that time flies quickly. More so, the actor highlighted that she had 'mood swings' and 'mixed emotions' too. By the looks of it, the photo was clicked when Anita was shooting for her sequences in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4.

Sharing the mirror selfie, she wrote, 'Initial days when no one had a clue. Damn time is flying by....#MixedEmotions also #MoodSwings'. As soon as Anita Hassanandani's post was up, it garnered a lot of attention as fans rushed to comment on it. A user wrote, 'I had and I even mentioned in comments. I got a doubt when for finale all actors are shooting at a time... But mam you just completed shoot separately'. Another fan penned, 'Wow amazing'.

Not only fans but stars from the industry also complimented Anita's look. Adaa Khan wrote, 'Beautiful, so happy for you'. Whereas, Arjun Bijlani, Dalljiet Kaur and others also dropped endearing comments. Take a look.

Anita: 'When no one had a clue'

Recently, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy channelled their 'cheesy filmy' avatar as they teamed up for a fun video. Anita shared the adorable clip in which the duo was seen recreating an iconic scene from Madhuri Dixit's movie, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. They lip-synced the lyrics of the song- Didi Tera Dewar Deewana. Interestingly, Rohit also gifted some flowers to his wife. Take a look at the video here.

Anita Hassanandani's pregnancy

It was on October 10, when Anita Hassanandani took the internet by storm after she broke the big news of her pregnancy. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor posted an adorable video with Rohit Reddy in which she flaunted her bump. In the short clip, the couple danced off and announced the arrival of their child. Soon, Riddhima Pandit, Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Jay Bhanushali, Aly Goni, Arjun Bijlani and many celebs wished the duo.

(Above pics and promo source: Anita Hassanandani's Instagram)

