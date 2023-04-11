Suriya 42 New Poster Out; Suriya-Disha Patani Film Title To Be Announced On THIS Date

Suriya Sivakumar's upcoming film, tentatively titled Suriya 42, has its title set to be announced on April 16 at 9:05 am. Ahead of the announcement of the title for Suriya 42, a poster for the film has been recently released. Suriya Sivakumar took to Twitter in order to spread the poster to his fans online. Disha Patani is also slated to appear in Suriya 42.

Sivakumar retweeted a post from Studio Green, which featured a poster. The poster featured Suriya's character on horseback while being dressed as a warrior. The horse is seen taking a leap from one mountain peak to another as they are seemingly crumbling. A dog is seen taking the leap alongside the horse. Lightning can also be seen lashing out into the sky, while dark clouds are visible in the background. The tweet from the studio read, "Warrior enters across the showers of glory and trumpets of Thunderstorms! Get ready to welcome #Suriya42 Title Announcement on April 16, at 9.05 a.m. A Mighty Valiant Saga In 10 Languages."

More on Suriya 42

Suriya 42 is set to feature actor Suriya Sivakumar and Indian actress Disha Patani in lead roles. The film comes from director Siruthai Siva and will be released in ten languages. Suriya 42 will be split into two parts, much in the same vein as SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. The film will also feature actors such as Yogi Babu and Kovai Sarala among others in supporting roles. Vettri served as the cinematographer for Suriya 42, while the stunts were coordinated by Supreme Sundar.