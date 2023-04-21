Suriya Is Shy But...: Sachin Tendulkar Talks About Jai Bhim Star

Back in February, Sachin Tendulkar and Suriya met and a picture of the two celebrities from the time had gone viral on social media. During an 'Ask Sachin' session on Twitter, the former Indian cricketer was asked about the meeting with the Jai Bhim star and he called him "shy". Sachin responded to a fan question, who asked him about Suriya while sharing a photo of them from the time.

The netizen's question read, "Tell us about this meeting @Suriya_offl @sachin_rt #AskSachin (sic)." The tweet was accompanied by the photo of Sachin and Suriya. Back in time, when Suriya had shared the image on social media, he accompanied it with the caption, "Love and Respect." The two stars were dressed in casual outfits and smiled shyly at the camera. The photo had received immense love from the fans of both Suriya and Sachin.

Now, when asked about the meeting with Suriya, Sachin said, "We both were very shy initially and didn't want to disturb each other but ended up having a good chat." Sachin accompanied his comment with the hashtag 'mutual admiration' as he tagged Suriya on the microblogging site. Check out Sachin's reaction on his meeting with Suriya, as recalled by the former batsman during the Ask Sachin session on Twitter.

We both were very shy initially and didn't want to disturb each other but ended up having a good chat. #MutualAdmiration @Suriya_offl https://t.co/Q7tNqoahNe — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 21, 2023

It was indeed a rare moment as two of the most loved Indian celebrities from different fields came together in one frame. Suriya's fans went 'OMG' in the comments section and shared their loving messages for the two GOATs. Now, with Sachin recalling his meeting with Suriya from earlier this year, the photo has gone viral once again.

Suriya's upcoming films

Recentlly, the title of Suriya 42 was revealed. Kanguva will feature Disha Patani alongside the Soorarai Pottru star. Directed by Siva, Devi Sri Prasad will be giving music for the film. It will be released in 10 languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Kanguva is eyeing early 2024 release. It had begun filming in 2022 and will be released in 3D too.