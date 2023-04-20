Suriya Thanks Wife Jyotika For His Accomplishments: She Is Sacrificing A Lot

Suriya, who is gearing up for his film Kanguva, recently received the Best Actor award for his film Jai Bhim at an event. In his acceptance speech, the actor expressed gratitude and thanked his wife Jyotika for being a constant support system. Jai Bhim was a courtroom drama film based on a real-life story.

Suriya's Jai Bhim has received several awards at the Vikatan Awards, which also included the best film and the best actor awards. Suriya thanked a lot of people, he worked with in the film, in his acceptance speech. In the end, he talked about his wife and said, "I'd like to dedicate this award to my wife Jyotika. She is the one who's sacrificing a lot, taking care of the kids and letting me act." He also said that whatever will happen in his life, his wife Jyotika will be a part of it.

“ I'm Dedicating This Vikatan Award To My Wife Jyotika ” ~ @Suriya_offl 🔥!! pic.twitter.com/keNEIRawQN — Mass Na Suriya Than™ (@MassNaSuryaThan) April 19, 2023

About Jai Bhim

Jai Bhim was a courtroom drama movie helmed by TJ Gnanavel. The film was about the caste-based discrimination and featured Suriya as a real-life lawyer named Chandru. Chandru was a lawyer, who dedicated his entire life fighting for those who needed help or the oppressed. Also, he never charged any money from his clients as they struggled to earn a livelihood. Reportedly, the movie's sequel is also underway. Jai Bhim bagged best supporting actress award, best actress award, best actor award, best director award and best film award at the Vikatan Awards.

Suriya's work front

Suriya will soon be seen in the upcoming films titled Kanguva, Leo and Irumbu Kai Mayavi. For those unversed, Suriya will be starring opposite Disha Patani in Kanguva and it will be Disha's Tamil debut movie. The poster of Kanguva was released recently by the makers while the other details are still under wraps. However, half of the film has been shot and the remaining half will be filmed in Chennai, Goa and other locations.