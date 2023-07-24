Suriya Offers To Help Families Of Fans Who Died While Celebrating His Birthday

Actor Suriya turned 48 on July 23. His fans celebrated the occassion with much enthusiam. The celebrations,,howver, soon turned tragic when two of them got electrocuted while installing a banner amid extreme weather conditions.

Suriya connects with the kin of the fans who got electrocuted

The celebrations were in full swing on actor Suriya's birthday on July 23. However, in an unfortunate event, two of his fans died by electrocution in Palnadu. The incident took place when an iron rod of the banner came in contact with an electric wire overhead.

Exclusive : Suriya Anna Expressed His Condolences Via Video Call !! 🙏 @Suriya_offlpic.twitter.com/zhM7lbivP2 — Suriya Stardom™ (@SuriyaStardom) July 23, 2023

A complaint was filed in the police station and an investigation into the matter was initiated. Suriya soon came to know about the tragic development. He made a video call to the family of the deceased to offer his condolences. A video of the same has also gone viral wherein the actor can be seen speaking with the family of the two boys. He said which loosely translated to, "Please accept my condolences. I am shocked. Whatever happened is unfair."

Suriya makes a promise to the family of the deceased

Suriya further offered support to the two families during this difficult time and assured them that he will be like a brother to them. He also promised to provide them with assistance and necessary help whenever required. On the work front, the actor will be seen in the film Kanguva, directed by Siruthai Siva.