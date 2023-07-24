Suriya’s Birthday Celebration Turns Tragic, Two Fans Die Of Electrocution

Actor Suriya celebrated his 47th birthday on Sunday, July 23. And like every year, it was a day filled with excitement for his massive follower base. However, this year, a celebratory event to mark the star’s birthday in Andhra Pradesh took a tragic turn.

3 things you need to know

Suriya was born in Chennai in 1975.

He began his career in 1997 with the film Nerrukku Ner.

Every year, fans across South India celebrate his birthday with great enthusiasm.

A celebration that turned tragic

As per ANI, the tragic event happened in Palnadu district, Andhra Pradesh, when two youths were attempting to put up a flex banner for Suriya's birthday when they tragically got electrocuted and lost their lives. They were identified as Nakka Venkatesh and Poluri Sai and belonged to Narasaraopet Mandal.

According to local police officials, the unfortunate incident occurred when the two boys were trying to install the banner, and the iron rod they were using accidentally came into contact with an overhead electric wire, resulting in their immediate death. Their bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. Both were second-year college students, added cops.

Ananya, the sister of one of the deceased, blamed the college for her brother's untimely demise. She stated, "College is responsible for my brother's death. We pay hefty fees to the college, and they had assured us of students' safety and monitoring in the hostel. However, the college failed to protect and supervise the students."

Makers shared Kanguva’s first look on the star's birthday

As is the trend with celebrity birthdays these days, the first look of Suriya's much-anticipated film Kanguva was launched on his 47th birthday. Unsurprisingly, the glimpse of the period drama quickly became a sensation on social media. Directed by Siva, the film boasts a cast featuring actors like Kovai Sarala, Disha Patani (her Tamil debut), Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Anandaraj, among others. No release date has been attached to the movie yet. (With inputs from ANI)