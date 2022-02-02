Suriya Starrer 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' Makers Release Theme Music, Background Score

Actor Suriya is currently riding high on the global success of his legal drama flick Jai Bhim which also received a special mention on the Oscars page. Touted as one of the biggest stars of the South film industry, fans are excited to see the actor's next venture namely the action thriller Etharkkum Thunindhavan. Tingling fans' anticipation, the makers of the said name have released the theme music and background score of the forthcoming venture. Take a look.

Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan theme music & background score

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Suriya announced the release of the theme music as well as the intense background score of his upcoming actioner Etharkkum Thunindhavan. Sharing a new look from the film, he wrote, ''Here’s #ETThemeMusic''. Sun Pictures also took to their Twitter handle to share the news by writing, ''Get ready to listen to #ET's MASSive themes''

Consisting of seven tracks, the theme song is titled Etharkkum Thunindhavan. The other tracks are Venom, Thandavam, The Prey (Part-1), The Prey (Part-2), Jubilation and Pouncing Tiger. The fierce tracks are sure to add intensity to the music and elevate fans' experience of watching the action-packed film. The film had earlier released peppy songs like Vaada Thambi and Ullam Urugudhaiya which emerged as superhit tracks among the fans.

The music score is written and composed by D.Imman while Sathish and Rajesh handled the music production. As per the credits provided by the makers, the elaborate background score included instruments like violins, violas, cellos, basses, acoustics and more with skilled musicians playing them.

More on Etharkkum Thunindhavan

Earlier, Sun Pictures released a new poster of the film along with the official release date increasing the hype around the venture. Taking to their official social media handles, they shared the new poster by writing, ''EtharkkumThunindhavan is releasing on March 10th, 2022! See you soon in theatres! @Suriya_offl @pandiraj_dir #Sathyaraj @immancomposer @RathnaveluDop @priyankaamohan @sooriofficial #ETfromMarch10 #ET."

The upcoming film is helmed by Pandiraj and stars Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead along with Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori, and MS Bhaskar playing the supporting roles. The film is set to release on March 10 this year.