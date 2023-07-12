Suriya Starrer Kanguva's Shoot Resumes In Kodaikanal | Photos

Kanguva, featuring Suriya in larger-than-life new avatar, is an upcoming Tamil-language period drama film. The movie is written by Adi Narayana and directed by Siva. The movie is now in the limelight as a few photos from the shoot location have gone viral.

3 things you need to know

Kanguva will feature Suriya and Disha Patani as the lead pair.

The project was announced back in 2019 and went into the pre-production stage in 2021.

The film is. reportedly, being made on a budget of Rs. 350 crore.

Photos from Kanguva sets go viral

A few photos from the shoot of Suriya's Kanguva have gone viral on social media platforms. The film is being shot in the forests of Kodaikanal, a city in Tamil Nadu. In the photos, the crew is seen setting up the life-sized structures of elephants amid the woods in broad daylight.

(The crew of the film begins shooting in the Kodaikanal. | Image: Twitter)

(Kanguva crew install elephant dummies amid forests of Kodaikanal. | Image: Twitter)

Meanwhile, some other supporting actors were seen dressed in tribal attire and riding their horses.. The technical crew of the film was also seen in the photos as the shooting of the film went steadily progessed in the forests. For the unversed, the technical crew of Kanguva includes Vetri Palanisamy, Devi Sri Prasad, and Nishadh Yusuf, among others.

All you need to know about Kanguva

Kanguva ,starring Suriya ,is a big-budget period drama film whose filming has been taking place across locations in Kerala, Goa, and Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the makers of the film have been reportedly planning to announce an important update about Kanguva on Suriya's birthday on July 23. Kanguva is slated will get a theatrical release in early 2024 in both 2D and 3D formats.