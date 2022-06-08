Suriya Thanks 'Anna' Kamal Haasan For Gifting Him His Rolex Watch Post Success Of 'Vikram'

South superstar Kamal Haasan is currently basking in the success of his latest released film Vikram, also starring Fahadh Faasil and Suriya Sivakumar in pivotal roles. In the film, Suriya appears in a 5 minutes cameo towards the end of the film which served as the last ball sixer to a nail-biting T20 match. Now, Kamal Haasan has gifted a Rolex watch to the Soorari Pottru actor post gifting a luxurious car to Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Kamal Haasan gifts Rolex watch to Suriya Sivakumar

Kamal Haasan, who seems overwhelmed with the film's success, has now gifted his expensive Rolex watch to Suriya, glimpses of which were shared by the latter on micro-blogging site. Taking to his Twitter handle on June 8, 2022, the Jai Bhim actor shared some pictures which saw Haasan gifting him a Rolex watch. They looked great together sporting in western wear. Sharing the pictures, he wrote in the caption, "A moment like this makes life beautiful! Thank you Anna for your #Rolex! @ikamalhaasan".

A moment like this makes life beautiful! Thank you Anna for your #Rolex! @ikamalhaasan pic.twitter.com/uAfAM8bVkM — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) June 8, 2022

Later, director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has been garnering immense praises for filming Vikram, also shared a few pics with Suriya and Kamal Haasan. Sharing the pics, he wrote, "Vikram meets Rolex".

Vikram meets Rolex 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/B06RXVC290 — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) June 8, 2022

Not only this, but the Aalavandhan fame actor also gifted an Apache RTR 160 bike to each of the film's 13 assistant directors after witnessing a phenomenal response to the film which has set cash registers ringing all over the world.

Kamal Haasan gifts swanky new car to Lokesh Kanagaraj

Recently, a picture of Kamal Haasan gifting a swanky new car to the film's director Lokesh Kanagaraj went viral on social media. The gift was a sweet surprise for Kanagaraj as the film entered the Rs 100 Cr club at the worldwide box office on Tuesday. Soon after that, the director took to his Twitter handle and shared the same, therefore thanking the Vishwaroopam 2 actor for the same.

The picture shared by him saw the duo smiling from ear to ear for the camera, with the car covered with a blue cloth in the background. The caption read, "Thank you so much Aandavarey @ikamalhaasan".

Image: Twitter/@Suriya_offl