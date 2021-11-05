Suriya Visits Late Puneeth Rajkumar's Residence, Offers Condolence To Grieving Family

The tragic, untimely demise of Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar came as a shock for the entire Sandalwood film fraternity. The actor had passed away on October 29 due to a cardiac arrest. South Indian actor Suriya recently paid his tribute to the late actor by visiting his residence and meeting his family.

Several pictures of the actor from Puneeth’s residence are doing rounds all over the Internet. The viral pictures showed the Singham star alongside Puneeth’s portraits that are hung inside his house. Other pictures showed him sitting quietly in a corner while recalling his time with the late actor.

Suriya visits Puneeth Rajkumar's residence to offer condolence

Ahead of paying visit at his residence, Suriya went to Puneeth’s memorial and paid tribute to the late actor. Videos of the actor breaking down while offering his prayers have been surfacing on social media. After paying tribute, Suriya addressed the media in Bangalore and spoke about his friendship with Puneeth Rajkumar. Suriya said that he and Puneeth knew each other even before they were born since apparently, their families were in close touch for decades. Suriya's shared that the entire family can't accept the demise of Puneeth and burst into tears. Furthermore, Suriya added that Puneeth will live in their hearts forever. For the unversed, Puneeth Rajkumar was the special guest at Suriya's Anjaan film's audio launch in 2014.

Fondly known as 'Power star,' Puneeth was reportedly taken to the hospital after complaining of chest problems. Vikram hospital has released an official statement announcing Puneeth's death. The late actor's fans have also expressed shock and sadness over his untimely demise. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin called it a 'personal loss.' Several other celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Indrajit Lankesh, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, SS Rajamouli, Dhanush, Jr NTR, Pooja Hegde, and many more expressed their sadness over his demise. The celebrated Kannada actor was laid to rest with state honours at the Sree Kanteerava Studios. His mortal remains are laid adjacent to his parents. The late actor was survived by his wife Ashwini Revanath and two daughters. Puneeth’s mortal remains were kept at the stadium for public homage for the last two days during which more than 10 lakh people arrived to pay their last respects.

