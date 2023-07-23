Disha Patani Reacts To Tiger Shroff’s New Song: Is There Anything You....

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff made headlines with their relationship, followed by their alleged split. The Heropanti actor has been featured in a new song Love Stereo Again. The actress praised her rumoured ex-boyfriend on social media by sharing a still from the song.

3 things you need to know

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were rumoured to be dating for a long time.

However, the actor shave never confirmed the reports of their link-up or break-up.

They appeared together in the 2018 movie Baaghi 3.

Disha Patani asserts there is nothing Tiger Shroff cannot do

Tiger Shroff recently featured in the song Love Stereo Again alongside Zahrah S Khan. The song is the reworked version of the 2009 Edward Maya track Love Stereo. The music video of the song features a shirtless Tiger romancing with Zahra.

(Disha Patani turns cheerleader for Tiger Shroff | Image: Disha Patani/Instagram)

In appreciation of the song, Disha Patani shared a still of shirtless Shroff on her Instagram stories. Along with the photo she wrote, “Is there anything you can't do, Tiger Shroff.” She also added that she loved his ‘voice and look’ in the music video. Her reaction to the song is going viral on social media.

Tiger Shroff recreates Love Stereo

The reworked version of the popular song is voiced by Tanishk Bagchi. The song marks a collaboration between international singer Edward Maya and the Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. The song was released on July 21.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's relationship

(Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff starred together in Baaghi 2| Image: Disha Patani/Instagram)

As per media reports the actors dated for nearly six years before parting ways in 2022. They even took vacations together and were often spotted at public places. However, they never confirmed their relationship and the alleged breakup. During an appearance at a chat show recently, Tiger mentioned that he is single which fuelled the rumours of their breakup.