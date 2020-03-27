The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Swwapnil Joshi Starrer 'Samantar': All You Need To Know About The New Web Series

Regional Indian Cinema

Swwapnil Joshi starrer 'Samantar' also marks the debut of Tejaswini Pandit. Here is all you need to know about this show based on the past and present.

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Swwapnil Joshi

Star of the Marathi industry Swwapnil Joshi recently collaborated with director Satish Rajwade for the web series Samantar. The duo have worked together for the film Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai and television series like Eka Lagnachi Doosri Goshta and Jeelaga. The web series Samantar is a thriller mystery that has nine episodes and is made in languages Marathi, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It follows the story of a man whose future is linked to the past of another man.

Swwapnil Joshi shared the trailer of web series on his Instagram account

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 𝕊𝕨𝕒𝕡𝕟𝕚𝕝 𝕁𝕠𝕤𝕙𝕚 (@swwapnil_joshi) on

The series also features Tejaswini Pandit along with Swwapnil Joshi. Samantar marks Tejaswini Pandit’s debut in web series. The series is an adaptation of a popular book with the same name Samantar. The book is written down by Suhas Shirvalkar. The book follows the life of a young man Kumar Mahajan.

Also Read: 'Alia Bhatt Cried After Watching Guilty,' Reveals BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Also Read: Akansha Rajan Kapoor: Lines Between Commercial And Content-driven Films Are Blurring

Kumar Mahajan discovers a fact about his life after an unplanned visit to an astrologer. He gets to know that a man Sudarshan Chakrapani who has the same destiny as Kumar already visited the astrologer. The astrologer adds that their past and present are coincidental. He adds that he cannot predict the future of either of them, because of the consequences that follow.

The web series Samantar released on March 13 in all languages on MX player. Swwapnil Joshi is seen in the lead role while Tejaswini Pandit will be seen as his wife in the series. The series has been receiving positive reviews from fans as they're praising Swwapnil Joshi's acting skills as well are demanding for the season 2 to release soon. 

Also Read: 'The Family Man' Season Two Was A Tall Order: Raj Nidimoru

Also Read: Turned Down Web Shows For Two Years Until 'Samantar' Happened: Swwapnil Joshi

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Chandrababu Naidu
NAIDU ISSUES ENDLESS PRAISE FOR PM
Kejriwal
KEJRIWAL GOVT READY TO FIGHT CORONA
Indian Railways
RAILWAYS JOINS COVID-19 FIGHT
Shraddha Kapoor
BOLLYWOOD CELEBS SPREAD POSITIVITY
Operation Namaste
ARMY LAUNCHES OPERATION NAMASTE
Nirmala Sitharaman
FM SITHARAMAN WELCOMES RBI'S STEPS