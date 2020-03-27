Swwapnil Joshi Starrer 'Samantar': All You Need To Know About The New Web Series

Star of the Marathi industry Swwapnil Joshi recently collaborated with director Satish Rajwade for the web series Samantar. The duo have worked together for the film Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai and television series like Eka Lagnachi Doosri Goshta and Jeelaga. The web series Samantar is a thriller mystery that has nine episodes and is made in languages Marathi, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It follows the story of a man whose future is linked to the past of another man.

Swwapnil Joshi shared the trailer of web series on his Instagram account

The series also features Tejaswini Pandit along with Swwapnil Joshi. Samantar marks Tejaswini Pandit’s debut in web series. The series is an adaptation of a popular book with the same name Samantar. The book is written down by Suhas Shirvalkar. The book follows the life of a young man Kumar Mahajan.

Kumar Mahajan discovers a fact about his life after an unplanned visit to an astrologer. He gets to know that a man Sudarshan Chakrapani who has the same destiny as Kumar already visited the astrologer. The astrologer adds that their past and present are coincidental. He adds that he cannot predict the future of either of them, because of the consequences that follow.

@swwapniljoshi Best Web series ever watched #samantar waiting for 2nd season. — Swapnil Vireshwar (@SVireshwar) March 25, 2020

The web series Samantar released on March 13 in all languages on MX player. Swwapnil Joshi is seen in the lead role while Tejaswini Pandit will be seen as his wife in the series. The series has been receiving positive reviews from fans as they're praising Swwapnil Joshi's acting skills as well are demanding for the season 2 to release soon.

