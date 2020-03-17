'Alia Bhatt Cried After Watching Guilty,' Reveals BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Alia Bhatt has always been vocal about her friendship with Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor and the duo is often seen sharing several pictures on their social media. Recently, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor made her acting debut with Netflix's original film Guilty. The actor in conversation with a leading daily talked about how Alia Bhatt reacted after watching the movie Guilty.

In an interview, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, when asked about Alia Bhatt’s reaction, said that Alia left before the film ended, so everyone greeted her later. She added that she met Alia Bhatt’s mom and Shaheen Bhatt when she was looking for Alia. Akanksha then mentioned that she ran to Alia Bhatt when she saw her and Alia told her that she was avoiding her. She then added that they got into the car and Alia Bhatt cried and gave a lowdown of everything. She ended her conversation saying that Alia Bhatt is happy that she got this opportunity and also appreciated her work.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also talked about her experience in the movie. She said that she always wanted to be an actor even before she knew she would take acting as her profession and also make money out of it. Akansha added that she would love to imitate people and dance.

Talking about her working equation with Kiara Advani, she said that they knew each other even before the movie on a very formal and social basis. She added that they started hanging out after they met at the office for readings. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor added that they became very close during the one week workshop they had which was high intensity, nerve-wracking and emotional. Furthermore, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor said that they were crying in front of each other and they also shared their darkest secrets that brought them even closer to each other.

