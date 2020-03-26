Akansha Rajan Kapoor: Lines Between Commercial And Content-driven Films Are Blurring

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who made her acting debut with the film Guilty, was recently seen talking about her dream of being an actor. She talked about several things that include how she has friends in the right places but had to audition for her part in the film. Read on to know more about what Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has to say about working in Kiara Advani’s Guilty and nepotism:

READ |Liam Hemsworth's Best Scenes From 'The Hunger Games' Film Series

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor talks about her debut film Guilty

READ |Riteish Deshmukh Teaches How To Tie A Marathi Feta; Video Inside

According to reports, actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor stated that she had auditioned for the film Guilty, without knowing much about the project. She was quite aware of the fact that it will be digital film, but rest everything else was still uncertain for her. She then went on to say that once she got shortlisted, the makers asked her to come for a meeting. This is when they told her that she was locked. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor had to wait for only 13 days, where people have to wait for at least a month or so. She also stated that her first audition was for the film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, which was released in 2014.

READ |Sonali Bendre's Throwback Photo Takes Fans Back To The 'simpler Times'

Kapoor then went on to say that she is happy to be in the film industry. It is a great time to be an actor. Nobody cares about how pretty you are or the kind of body type one has. She felt that what matters is if you are a good actor. She then talked about the Dangal girls, Fatima Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, and stated that they are doing so well. Kapoor then stated that if one is a good performer, they will get the respect they deserve for their work, and eventually everyone will get more and more work on their plates. She also stated that the lines between content-driven and commercial films are blurring now.

READ | Shraddha Kapoor's Gudi Padwa Photo Spans Over Generations; Pic Inside



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.