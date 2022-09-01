Last Updated:

Tamannaah Bhatia To Make Her Malayalam Debut With Dileep; Shoot Starts With Puja Ceremony

Tamannaah Bhatia will soon be venturing into the Malayalam film industry with the tentatively titled project 'D147', directed by Arun Gopy.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Tamannaah Bhatia, Dileep

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TAMANNAAHSPEAKS


Tamannaah Bhatia will soon be venturing into the Malayalam film industry with an upcoming project directed by Arun Gopy. Tentatively titled D147, the film stars Malayalam star Dileep while Vinayaka Ajith is bankrolling it. The film was officially launched today with a Puja ceremony, glimpses from which have made rounds on the internet. 

The inaugural event happened at the Maha Ganapati Temple in Kerala, with both Tamannaah and Dileep in attendance. While Tamannah looked stunning in a saree, Dileep sported a traditional lungi.  

Tamannaah Bhatia to make her Malayalam cinema debut with Dileep

In glimpses shared on social media, Tamannaah could be seen in a beige saree with a floral hair bun as she graced the ceremony alongside Dileep. One can also see the stars posing with the clapboard and waving across to fans. Take a look. 

READ | Tamannaah Bhatia breaks silence on North-South debate; says, 'language doesn’t matter..'

The film's music has been composed by Sam CS, while Shaji Kumar is handling the cinematography. More details of the project are awaited. 

READ | 'Emergency': Tamannaah Bhatia lauds Kangana Ranaut's Indira Gandhi avatar; 'Brilliant'

More on Tamannaah Bhatia's work front 

Tamannaah is also gearing up for the release of her first collaboration with filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, Babli Bouncer. The film is set in the backdrop of North India and aims at breaking stereotypes by showing the journey of a female security bouncer. Babli Bouncer will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from September 23. Apart from Tamannaah, the film will also star Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj, Sahil Vaid, and others in pivotal roles.

READ | Tamannaah Bhatia shares first look of 'Babli Bouncer'; film to be out on THIS date

Tamannaah has also hinted at a special dance sequence in Chiranjeevi's highly-awaited film Godfather, while she will also be a part of Arunima Sharma's web series named Jee Karda. Lastly, she will be seen in the Telugu film Gurthunda Seethakalam, which will hit theatres on September 23. Announcing the film's release date, she wrote, "Love stories are always magical, and this time is no exception. Embrace our #GurtundaSeetakalam in theatres on 23rd September 2022."

READ | Tamannaah Bhatia removes her heels to light lamp at IFFM 2022; wins hearts

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TAMANNAAHSPEAKS)

READ | Kapil Sharma flaunts outfit as he asks if 'boys can wear pink'; draws Tamannaah's reaction
First Published:
COMMENT