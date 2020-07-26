'I Tried...': Tamil Actor Vijayalakshmi Admitted To A Hospital After She Attempts Suicide

Tamil actress Vijayalakshmi attempted suicide on Sunday evening after she uploaded a video on her Facebook handle. The actor was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai and is undergoing treatment.

In her video, the actress alleged Seeman of the NTK (Naam Tamilar Katchi) party and Hari Nadar (Panankattu Padai) for humiliation and torture. Watch the video below —

‘This is my last video and I have been in tremendous stress in the last four months because of Seeman and his partymen. I tried my level best to survive all these days because of my mother and sister, but I have been humiliated in the media by Harinadar recently. I have already taken a couple of my BP tablets, so in sometime I will suffer from low blood pressure and in a few hours I will be dead. I would like to tell the fans who are watching the video just because of I was born in Karnataka Seeman has tortured me a lot. As a woman I have put up with it to my highest capabilities, I won’t be able to handle the pressure anymore. I am from the Pillai community, the same community LTTE leader Prabhakaran is part of. Prabhakaran is the only reason Seeman is who he is today, but now he has been harassing me on social media continuously. You slut shamed me to make me feel the pain and it is up to me to decide on what to do after facing such insults from you. I request my fans to not let Seeman away from this case, he should never get an anticipatory bail. My death should be a big eye opener to everyone. I don’t want to be a slave to anybody.’

WATCH

