Director Teja Conducts Online Audition To Find Fresh Talent For His Forthcoming Films

Director Teja of Nene Raju Nene Mantri fame has decided to conduct online audition to find close to 50 actors for his forthcoming movies with Gopichand and Rana Daggubati respectively. The Nene Raju Nene Mantri director has joined hands with a popular photo-sharing application, where aspirants can upload their audition videos. Reportedly, the filmmaker will be accepting audition tapes till June 30, 2020.

In a recent media interview, Teja revealed that he planned for an online audition keeping in mind the safety of everyone during unprecedented times. He further said that if anyone tries to come to his office to submit their audition tape, they will be directly disqualified. For the unknown, Teja is casting about 50 actors to play pivotal roles in his forthcoming Telugu films namely Rakshasa Raju Ravanasurudu and Alamelu Manga Venkata Ramana. Both the movies are reportedly on the pre-production stage.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that till now around 100 audition videos have been uploaded on the photo-sharing application. According to reports, all the audition videos will be telecast on social media between July 1 to 7. Following which, there will be a final round, from where 50 participants will be selected for the Teja directorial film.

Teja, who last helmed Kajal Aggarwal and Bellamkonda Srinivas' Sita, rose to fame with Nene Raju Nene Mantri. The Telugu movie, starring Rana Daggubati, Kajal Aggarwal, and Catherine Tresa in the lead, narrates the tale of a moneylender who enters politicals. The Teja directorial reportedly earned Rs 45 crores becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of its time. Nene Raju Nene Mantri released in 2017 was bankrolled by D. Suresh Babu, Kiran Reddy, Bharath Chowdary under their production banners Suresh Productions and Blue Planet Entertainments.

Following the success of Nene Raju Nene Mantri, reports have it that Teja will be reuniting with Rana Dagguati and Kajal Aggarwal for two different projects. Reportedly, Teja will direct Rana Daggubati in Rakshasa Raju Ravanasurudu. Whereas, reports suggest that Alamelu Manga Venkata Ramana will star Kajal Aggarwal and Gopichand in the lead. However, neither the filmmaker nor the actors have confirmed the news.

