Tollywood Filmmaker Sanjana Reddy Rushed To Hospital For 'high Fever'

Tollywood film director Sanjana Reddy was rushed to a hospital after she complained of high fever and breathlessness. The director has been admitted to a private hospital in the city of Hyderabad where she has been put on life support. According to a leading media portal, she had fainted at her residence due to high fever and was then taken to a nearby hospital.

It has also been reported by various media portals that specialist neuro physicians attended to her and tried to diagnose the problem. A source of a media portal reported that Sanjana Reddy was admitted due to high fever and as her condition turned critical, she was put on life support. The source also told a media portal that a specialist neuro physician attended to her to diagnose and detect the problem. Her condition, at the moment, remains critical.

Kona Venkat, a film producer, took to his social media handle and gave an update about Sanjana Reddy’s health.The film producer said that director Sanjana Reddy is absolutely safe and sound. He further said that contrary to all rumours, Sanjana Reddy would be home in a couple of days and is being treated for viral fever. He further urged people to put an end to rumours and speculations.

Our “Karanam Malleswari” Biopic director @sanjanareddyd is absolutely safe & sound and she would be home in couple of days .. She’s being treated for Viral fever.. Please put an end to all the speculations 🙏 — kona venkat (@konavenkat99) June 9, 2020

Sanjana Reddy is currently working on the biopic Karnam Malleswari which is based on the first Indian woman medallist at the Olympics. She won her first Gold Medal for India at the Olympics for weightlifting. She has also won the Rajiv Khel Ratna in the year 1995 and civilian Padma Shri award in the year 1999.

The biopic of Karnam Malleswari is being bankrolled by popular Telugu producer Kona Venkat and is being directed by Sanjana Reddy. The pre-production works of the film have been going on in full swing. Apart from this project, Sanjana Reddy has assisted Ram Gopal Varma in the making of Rowdy.

In the year 2018, Sanjana made her directorial debut with the film Raju Gadu. The film was a romantic comedy and starred Raj Tarun and Amyra Dastur and Pujita Ponnada. The film was received well by fans and critics.

