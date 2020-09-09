Sravani Kondipally Of Telugu Series 'Manasu Mamata' Fame Dies By Suicide: Reports

Telegu TV actor Sravani Kondipally has died by suicide on September 8, 2020. The actor was found hanging in her bathroom ceiling at her home, in Madhuranagar. Sravani’s body was later shifted to the Osmania hospital for the post-mortem procedure.

Sravani Kondipally's family filed a complaint against her boyfriend Devraj

The police authorities have started their investigation for the death of the actor. The Manasu Mamata actor’s family has allegedly stated that the actor was harassed by her boyfriend, Devraj Reddy which forced her to take such an extreme step. The actor’s family has also filed a police complaint against Devraj at the SR Nagar Police Station. The family members of Sravani have accused Devraj who is from Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh of harassing the actor for quite some time now.

Sravani had met Devraj through the app, Tik Tok. Devraj had introduced himself to the actor as an orphan. The actor's brother wants the person responsible behind Sravani's death to be severely punished. Sravani who was residing on the second floor of the H56 Block in Madhuranagar committed suicide from between 9 pm to 10 pm.

Sravani Kondipally's brother on her alleged harassment

Speaking to the News Minute, the actor's brother, Shiva Kodipally alleged that Devraj had been harassing his sister for money. He further said that Devraj had threatened and harassed the actor with some personal videos. He added that his sister had confided to him that she was being blackmailed and is under extreme pressure. He went on to say that Sravani had told everyone that she had a shooting to attend but instead went on to take this extreme decision. An inspector from the SR Nagar Police Station has revealed that a case has been registered against one man for alleged harassment and their investigation is underway for the same.

The actor had been in the Telugu TV industry for over the last 8 years. She was seen on TV shows like Manasu Mamata and Mounaragam. The cast members of the show have been reeling with shock with this news. Her death has inevitably proved to be a huge blow to the Telugu TV industry.

