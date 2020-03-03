Video: Langurs Mourn ‘death’ Of Fake Monkey, Netizens Say Humans Need To Learn

A video of some langurs mourning the death of a fake plush toy monkey has gone viral on the internet. Shared by the Odisha based forest officer, Susanta Nanda, the clip features a huge group of langurs that spot a monkey lying in the vicinity, and at once jump to help him. They, however, think that the monkey had died already and assemble to mourn.

The forest officer shared the clip, that now has thousands of views on the microblogging site Twitter where it was widely circulated. He wrote in the caption that when animals portray such a level of compassion and care for each other, it becomes difficult to imagine how humans could kill one another out of sheer hatred.

Compassionate langurs

The social media users appreciated the video and adored the affection the group of langurs showed towards the monkey, despite it wasn’t real. They left heartwarming responses on the video saying that humans needed to take a lesson on compassion from the video.

When the animals exhibit such compassion,it’s difficult to understand how humans can kill each other🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/X2AY6F5bE5 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 2, 2020

Old video, but appreciate at this point of time for our country 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 2, 2020

Some Humans are the worst living being in the world — Nagarajan.R (@nagurajesh) March 2, 2020

What We Humans Badly Need To Learn From Our Other Fauna Friends! — Champak Bhoomia (@CBhoomia) March 2, 2020

True that 🙏 — Sanjit (@jsigns7) March 2, 2020

Yes sir, u r right... humans are really cruel than Animals... — sravani (@sravani950570) March 2, 2020

Easy answer. We are the only species that kill for pleasure, jealousy, rage and ego. Wars, rape, murder are our evolutionary DNA leading us the inevitable doom of our civilizations demise. That meteor to wipe us out is not far away. Fortunately we will all be dead before that 🙄 — Guru Vishwanath (@VishwanathGuru) March 2, 2020

Very true sir — TJ (@joseph11345) March 2, 2020

I agree...you are right — Ashwani Kumar N K R (@ashwanibejai) March 2, 2020

