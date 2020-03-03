The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Video: Langurs Mourn ‘death’ Of Fake Monkey, Netizens Say Humans Need To Learn

What’s Viral

The clip features a huge group of langurs that spot a monkey lying in the vicinity, and at once jump to help him. They think he is dead and assemble to mourn.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Langurs

A video of some langurs mourning the death of a fake plush toy monkey has gone viral on the internet. Shared by the Odisha based forest officer, Susanta Nanda, the clip features a huge group of langurs that spot a monkey lying in the vicinity, and at once jump to help him. They, however, think that the monkey had died already and assemble to mourn.

The forest officer shared the clip, that now has thousands of views on the microblogging site Twitter where it was widely circulated. He wrote in the caption that when animals portray such a level of compassion and care for each other, it becomes difficult to imagine how humans could kill one another out of sheer hatred. 

Compassionate langurs

The social media users appreciated the video and adored the affection the group of langurs showed towards the monkey, despite it wasn’t real. They left heartwarming responses on the video saying that humans needed to take a lesson on compassion from the video.

Read: Thailand: Video Of Monkey Being Forced To Lift Weights Leaves Netizens Furious

Read: Video Of ‘beehive Wave’ Takes Internet By Storm, Netizens Call It 'beautiful'

Read: Hampshire Man Builds His Own Home By Watching DIY Videos On YouTube

Read: Belarusian Man Uses His Severed Finger To Unlock Smartphone, Watch Video

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MEA
INDIA SUMMONS IRANIAN ENVOY
Coronavirus
IS THERE A CORONAVIRUS VACCINE?
Coronavirus
PUBLIC HEALTH AND JOURNALISM
Sanjay Singh
SANJAY SINGH ON PARLIAMENT SCUFFLE
World Wildlife Day 2020
WORLD WILDLIFE DAY 2020
Hardik Pandya
HARDIK PANDYA GOES BERSERK