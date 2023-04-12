Test Motion Poster Out: Nayanthara, R Madhavan, Siddharth Begin Shooting For The Film

Bollywood actors R Madhavan, Siddarth, and South actor Nayanthara are set to appear in the upcoming film, Test. The film initiated its shooting stage on Wednesday. It is the debut of the Indian film producer and entrepreneur S Sashikanth as a director.

Siddarth took to Instagram and shared a motion poster for the film. The post also contained a graphic poster for Test, which featured R Madhavan, Nayanthara, and himself. The Rang De Basanti actor captioned the post, “Here we go! Motion poster ALERT! #TEST begins shoot today. @studiosynot boss S. Sashikanth makes his direction debut. Excited to be working with Maddy and Nayan. This one is very special. Wish us luck.” Check out the post below.

Madhavan also took to Instagram to share the poster for the film. He said in the caption, “TEST ... BEGINS @sash041075 #nayanthara @worldofsiddharth @studiosynot .. Need all you good wishes and blessings.”

What’s next for Madhavan, Siddharth and Nayanthara?

Madhavan is currently gearing up to appear in the web series The Railway Men. Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan will also star in the series. Siddharth, on the other hand, is soon to appear in the action-flick Indian 2, where he will be seen alongside the likes of Kamal Hassan, Rakul Preet Singh, Gulshan Grover and Kajal Aggarwal. Nayanthara will be seen in Jawan, which comes from the director Atlee.