Thala Ajith Goes On Road Trip To Sikkim, Bike Pictures Go Viral On Social Media

South star Ajith took a road trip on his bike to Sikkim after wrapping his upcoming Tamil film Valimai in Hyderabad. Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter handle and wrote that he was spotted in Varanasi on his way to Sikkim.

As per DT Next report, Ajith was spotted by a fan in Varanasi. The report added that he’d be travelling a total of 4500 KM on this trip, the same was tweeted by Ramesh Bala.

#Thala #Ajith who was recently seen in #Varanasi is heading to #Sikkim on his bike, for a break..



He will return to #Chennai soon and will cover nearly 4,500 KMs in this road trip..



Source: #DTNext — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 18, 2021

#Thala #Ajith Heads To Sikkim By Bike For A Road Trip ! #Valimai #ThalaAjith pic.twitter.com/PHiIFYTTzK — V I J U V I J A Y A N (@vijuvijayan6) January 18, 2021

About Valimai

Valimai is expected to be an action-packed drama film with a dash of suspense. The film is being created with a huge budget with stunning action sequences and story. There have also been reports about international stunt artists being involved in the making of Valimai, giving it a dimension of its own. The much-anticipated entertainer will also star Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda in key roles.

Ajith Kumar completes 'Valimai' shooting schedule despite suffering from shoulder injury

About Ajith

Ajith is a very popular actor and predominantly works in Tamil cinema. He has starred in over 50 films and has won four Vijay Awards, three Cinema Express Awards, three Filmfare Awards South, and three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. In addition to his acting, he is also a motor car racer and participated in the MRF Racing series in 2010. His famous works include Kadhal Kottai, Kadhal Mannan, Vaali, Varalaru, Mankatha among many others.

Ajith fans demand update on 'Valimai', trend '#WeWantValimaiUpdate' on Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.