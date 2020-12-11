Ajith Fans Demand Update On 'Valimai', Trend '#WeWantValimaiUpdate' On Twitter

Ajith Kumar has created a strong fan base in his long and illustrious career in acting. Just like the other big names of Indian cinema, his upcoming films create a lot of hype among his fans as well. That is pretty much the case with his new movie that is in the works, titled Valimai, which is produced by Boney Kapoor. The news has surfaced that the fans of Ajith Kumar have taken on social media to demand any news on the Valimai movie, as they can’t seem to hold their excitement. Here is what happened.

Fans demand an update on Valimai movie on social media, Ajith and Boney Kapoor respond

The previous couple of months have seen a number of films get released and trailers of the upcoming films coming out, owing to the availability of OTT platforms. While a lot of movies have released on these OTT platforms, there are some who have still not surfaced, Valimai starring Ajith being one of them. Not getting any news and updates of the film has prompted a number of fans on Twitter to enquire about the film, and #WeWantValimaiUpdate started trending on Twitter. Such was the number of people who were demanding an update of the film that the authorities had to issue a statement regarding the same.

#WeWantValimaiUpdate Behalf of All Thalapathy Fans Requesting @BoneyKapoor

to Give an #Valimai Update for Thalapathy @actorvijay

's Nanbar Ajith fans!! Don't Make Fans Feel for Long Time when Every Kollywood Actor Fans Celebrating Updates.. They Waited for More than 1year — aswin2565t2 (@_appa_amma) December 10, 2020

#WeWantValimaiUpdate #Valimai

We are waiting for a single update for more than 400 days 🤧. While are are getting updates over updates 😒. @BoneyKapoor @SureshChandraa this is not fair sir plz give us a update. Thaalya pathe aaganum 🤧 — Farhan Ali (@FarhanA64400603) December 10, 2020

Fans started demanding on Twitter to announce the names of the other actors who are on board the film, and one of the fans even mentioned how they have been waiting for over a year to get an update on this film. Their voices created such an uproar on social media that the official team of Ajith had to take cognisance of this issue and made a statement on Twitter. The statement urged his fans to patiently wait for any update on Valimai movie and not believe any fake rumours that could be spread about this film.

Several rumours have in fact taken shape and it is anybody’s guess whether they are true or not. According to Pinkvilla, the film may have three female leads. Fans may get to see Yami Gautam, Huma Qureshi and Ileana D’Cruz starring in Ajith's upcoming movie. There are also rumours about Jhanvi Kapoor working in the movie, with her father Boney Kapoor being the producer of this film. Only time will tell the updates of this movie.

