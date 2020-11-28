Ajith Kumar Completes 'Valimai' Shooting Schedule Despite Suffering From Shoulder Injury

South Indian superstar Ajith recently wrapped up the shoot of his much-anticipated action drama film, Valimai. According to a report by The News Minute, he managed to complete his shooting schedule despite his injuries which were caused in February. He was reportedly hurt around his shoulders while shooting for an exciting bike sequence for the same film. An intriguing and exciting still from the film was recently leaked across social media, fueling the anticipation amongst the fans.

Ajith completes shoot despite injury

South Indian actor Ajith had lately been shooting for his next cop-drama film, Valimai, which was kick-started in December last year. According to the most recent report, Ajith has successfully completed the shooting schedule of Valimai despite having a serious shoulder injury. The shoot had been put on a halt in February when the actor suffered an injury while shooting for an upbeat bike sequence. In September 2020, the team decided to get back to work and effectively wrapped up the shoot last week.

Valimai is expected to be an action-packed drama film with a dash of suspense. The film is being created with a huge budget with stunning action sequences and story. There have also been reports about international stunt artists being involved in the making of Valimai, giving it a dimension of its own. The much-anticipated entertainer will also star Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda in key roles.

Read When Thala Ajith's Teaser For 'Arrambam' Got 1.5 Million Views On His Birthday

Also read Thala Ajith Interacts With Fans On 'Valimai' Sets, Pics Take Internet By Storm

A still from Valimai has lately been doing the rounds on social media, creating a lot of buzz amongst the fans. The photograph showcases actor Ajith in an intense avatar as he is pulling off a difficult action sequence with a bike. The actor is seen riding an advanced bike while keeping his body covered and safe with a black leather bike kit. He is seen maintaining the right posture by holding up his arms at a 180o angle while having a serious expression on his face. The pictures also indicate that Valimai will showcase Ajith as a cool cop with multiple skills and tactics. Have a look at the picture that went viral on social media here.

Read Unseen Photo Of Khushi Kapoor With Thala Ajith On Sets Of 'Valimai' Takes Over Twitter

Also read Thala Ajith's Top 5 Movies You Must Add To Your Weekend Watchlist

Image Courtesy: Ajith fan page Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.