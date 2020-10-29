Thala Ajith Interacts With Fans On 'Valimai' Sets, Pics Take Internet By Storm

South Indian actor Thala Ajith’s photos from the sets of Valimai in Hyderabad have been making rounds on the internet. Recently, he flew to the city after wrapping up a schedule of their upcoming movie in Chennai alongside Telugu star Kartikeya Gummakonda. So, the entire team of the H Vinoth- directorial flew to Hyderabad including Huma Qureshi for the filming, where fans of Thala Ajith clicked pictures with him on the sets. Here are some photos of Ajith on sets of Valimai that you must check out right away. See pics:

Thala Ajith's photos from the sets of Valimai

Thala Ajith’s photos from the sets of Valimai in Hyderabad took the internet by storm in no time. Recently, he resumed the shooting of H Vinoth- directorial, which was on hold earlier amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Kartikeya Gummakonda along with the cast and crew of the upcoming venture jetted off to Hyderabad including Thala Ajith and Huma Qureshi. Photos of Ajith on sets of Valimai interacting with his fans were shared online by fans.

As fans of Thala Ajith got to know about his whereabouts, they crowded the sets of Valimai in Hyderabad to see him. The star interacted and captured pictures with some of them. Here are some of the photos of the star that you must check out:

The latest pics of #Thala #Ajith from #Valimai sets in Hyd that stormed the social media last night.. pic.twitter.com/Axnn8clkMI — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 29, 2020

Fan reactions to Thala Ajith's viral pictures

Ramesh Bala, who shared the pictures online through his official Twitter handle, garnered more than 1400 retweets, 36 quote tweets, and over 4700 likes within a few hours on the micro-blogging platform. Various fans and followers of Thala Ajith expressed their excitement for his new project Valimai. Moreover, they have been waiting for his first look from the film. Meanwhile, others dropped a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, thumbs up, bomb, and crackers, to name a few. Here is how fans have reacted to Thala Ajith’s viral photos on social media:

🙏🙏😊😊 — Abhinav Shrivastav अभिनव श्रीवास्तव (@abhinavkasari) October 29, 2020

