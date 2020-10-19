Teejay Sidhu Shares Adorable Birthday Post For Twin Daughters Vienna & Bella

Actor Teejay Sidhu took to Instagram on Monday, October 19, 2020, to share a lovely birthday post for her twin daughters, Vienna Bohra and Raya Bella Bohra. The actor went on to share an adorable family picture and penned a sweet note for them. Seeing this sweet birthday picture, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Teejay Sidhu went on to share a sweet birthday post for her twin daughters. For the birthday post, the actor shared a lovely family picture where she, Karanvir Bohra and the kids can be seen all smiles for the camera. They can be seen looking all bright and happy in this picture. Teejay and Karanvir can be seen sporting a black t-shirt, while Vienna and Bella wore a dark coloured t-shirt. One can also get a little glimpse of their lovely house.

Along with this happy picture, Teejay went on to pen a sweet note for her kids. She wrote, “Their 'twins' timing is impeccable! :) First one wakes up to use the bathroom. Then just after midnight, the other wakes up to go to the bathroom. But it's okay. Gave us a chance to squeeze them and wish them a #happybirthday!” Take a look at the lovely birthday post below.

Seeing this picture shared by Teejay, netizens went all out to comment on all things nice on the post. The post also went on to receive several likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to wish the twins on their special day, while some went on to compliment the family picture. One of the users wrote, “Happy happy birthday to you, cuties”. While the other one wrote, “adorable babies”. Check out a few comments below.

Apart from Teejay, Karanvir Bohra also went on to share a birthday post for his adorable daughters. The actor shared a video and penned a sweet note for them. In the caption, the actor revealed how much he loves and cares for them. The video shared by the actor went on to garner heaps of praise and several likes from netizens, Take a look below.

