Samantha Akkineni Gushes Over Rana Daggubati’s Fiancée Miheeka's Pre-wedding Pictures

Recently, South star Rana Daggubati's fiancée Miheeka Bajaj shared a couple of pictures, from their pre-wedding shoot. As soon as Miheeka Bajaj shared her pictures, in which she was seen sporting a traditional look in peach and green colour lehenga-choli, actor Samantha Akkineni went all hearts. Samantha left an adorable comment for Rana Daggubati's fiancee.

With minimal accessory, Miheeka Bajaj looked mesmerising in the pictures. Miheeka Bajaj's pictures bagged praises on social media. Before seeing the reaction of her soon-to-be sister-in-law, Telugu actor Samantha Akkineni, scroll down to take a look of her stunning avatar:

Rana Daggubati's fiancée Miheeka Bajaj's pictures:

Here is what Samantha Akkineni's replied:

Apart from her gorgeous lehenga, what got all the attention was Bajaj's bridal mask. With Jayanti Reddy's mint-green lehenga outfit, Miheeka wore an elegant Jadau mala encrusted with polkis, rubies and pink tourmalines. Her traditional jadau maang tikka was also designed with specially cut rubies and polkis, and the Jadau tips are embedded with polkis and round pink tourmalines. She completed her look with an intricate Jadau bracelet with polkis set.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding

Rana Dagubatti and interior designer Miheeka Bajaj made their relationship official with a 'roka' ceremony, earlier in May 2020. The couple took to their social media handle to share pictures from what appeared to be an intimate affair, where they were dressed in traditional attire. "And it's official," the Baahubali actor captioned a picture of the couple. Rana sported a white shirt with a matching lungi, while his fiancee wore a multicoloured sari.

Miheeka also shared their roka ceremony photographs and wrote a caption that read, "To the beginning of forever." Earlier, Rana shared on Instagram that he had proposed to Miheeka. He had uploaded a picture of the duo, which was captioned, "And she said yes."

Talking about their wedding, reportedly, Rana’s father Suresh Babu has confirmed that the two will tie the knot in August. According to a report in a leading news portal, Suresh Babu said that the wedding ceremony will take place in the presence of both their families. He also added that the wedding will be planned according to the guidelines set by the government to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

