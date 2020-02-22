Ajith creates frenzy after accident with alleged look for film, fans say 'hunk is back'

Fans of Ajith were upset earlier this week as reports of their ‘Thala’ meeting with an accident on the sets of Valimai surfaced. Fans expressed their concern on social media, sending ‘get well soon’ messages and more. However, they have no reason to worry anymore, as the Viswasam star is hale and hearty.

After reports claimed that he sustained injuries during the shoot of a bike chase sequence, the Tamil superstar was seen at a family wedding. Dressed in a black suit, the Nerkonda Paarvai star was all smiles in the pictures and videos from the event that surfaced.

Here’s the post

Since he flaunted a clean-shaven look, and a dyed hair, a break from his usual appearance, they felt that it was his look for his next Valimai.

Some fans exulted how the ‘hunk is back’ referring to his accident. Some wrote how ‘career over’ jibes were made after his accident, but how the actor hit back at them.

Great human awesome personality in every aspect — Vinu jayaraman (@VinuJayaraman) February 21, 2020

Anils : Accident dawwwww, injury dawwwww, #Ajith career close dawwwwwwww😂😂.. Othaa nalla kadharunga da .#Thala fans: Now he is back🔥#ValimaiDiwali#Valimai — Attagasam Gokul (@attagasam_gokul) February 21, 2020

Valimai had gone on floors in October. The movie is being produced by Boney Kapoor. It marks a reunion of the actor-filmmaker duo after Nerkonda Paarvaai, the remake of Pink, that was also a success.

Valimai is also directed by H Vinoth, who had helmed Nerkonda Parvaai.

