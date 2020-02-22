The Debate
Ajith Creates Frenzy After Accident With Alleged Look For Film, Fans Say 'hunk Is Back'

Regional Indian Cinema

Ajith created frenzy after his accident on the sets of Valimai with an alleged new look for the film at a family wedding. Excited fans wrote, 'hunk is back'.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ajith creates frenzy after accident with alleged look for film, fans say 'hunk is back'

Fans of Ajith were upset earlier this week as reports of their ‘Thala’ meeting with an accident on the sets of Valimai surfaced. Fans expressed their concern on social media, sending ‘get well soon’ messages and more. However, they have no reason to worry anymore, as the Viswasam star is hale and hearty. 

READ: Thala Ajith Left Injured During A Bike-chase Sequence, Fans Tweet 'get Well Soon'

After reports claimed that he sustained injuries during the shoot of a bike chase sequence, the Tamil superstar was seen at a family wedding. Dressed in a black suit, the Nerkonda Paarvai star was all smiles in the pictures and videos from the event that surfaced. 

Here’s the post 

Since he flaunted a clean-shaven look, and a dyed hair, a break from his usual appearance, they felt that it was his look for his next Valimai

READ: John Abraham Will Portray THIS Character Of Thala Ajith For A Hindi Remake?

Some fans exulted how the ‘hunk is back’ referring to his accident. Some wrote how ‘career over’ jibes were made after his accident, but how the actor hit back at them. 

 

READ: Ajith's Next With Boney Kapoor Begins With Puja, Janhvi Kapoor Reacts

READ: Rein Them In!: Kasturi Demands Ajith Act After Miscreants Heinously Target Her In His Name

Valimai had gone on floors in October. The movie is being produced by Boney Kapoor. It marks a reunion of the actor-filmmaker duo after Nerkonda Paarvaai, the remake of Pink, that was also a success. 

Valimai is also directed by H Vinoth, who had helmed Nerkonda Parvaai. 

READ: Rein Them In!: Kasturi Demands Ajith Act After Miscreants Heinously Target Her In His Name

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
