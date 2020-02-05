John Abraham Will Portray THIS Character Of Thala Ajith For A Hindi Remake?

John Abraham, who was last seen in Pagalpanti, is gearing up for his multiple upcoming releases. Reportedly, John Abraham is currently shooting for Attack along with Jaqueline Fernandez. A recent report has hinted that John will soon add a Hindi remake of a Tamil-language film to his kitty. As per the report, the film in question is Thala Ajith's 2015 release Vedalam. According to the report, John Abraham has given a nod for the film and the makers are working on the screenplay and script of the film. A leading news portal published a detailed report of the project.

READ | John Abraham's Peshawari Chappals From Mumbai Saga Were Brought From THIS City

The report confirms the collaboration of producer Bhushan Kumar and actor John Abraham. Reportedly, the Tami-language action-comedy will be directed by Rohit Dhawan. The makers will set the screenplay according to Mumbai, for the pan-India audience. The report also states that Rohit Dhawan is giving final touches to the remake script of Vedalam. A team will also go on recce in a couple of months. The team of Hindi remake of Vedalam is aiming to capture the essence of real locations in the film. The report also adds that a small portion of the film will be scheduled outside the city as well.

READ | Arshad Warsi Says John Abraham Changed His Wife Maria Goretti's Mind About Bike Riding

Giving an insight into John Abraham's supporting characters, the report says the Batla House actor will step into Thala Ajith's shoes. Vedalam also stars two female leads played by Lakshmi Menon and Shruti Hassan. The makers are looking to cast strong performers for the female leads as the characters are an integral part of the narrative. Further, the report also adds that producer Bhushan Kumar and John Abraham are elated to start the project as it seems different from their previous collaboration. Although, the official announcement has not been made by the makers or the actor.

READ | Yami Gautam To Reportedly Share Screen With South Star Thala Ajith In Next Film

Vedalam Plot

For the unversed, Vedalam, released in 2015, was an instant hit in the South India circuit. The film unfolds the story of a doting brother, played by Thala Ajith, who was a gangster earlier. Later, he turns into a dotting brother and turns into a cab-driver. Thala Ajith opted for three different looks for the action-comedy. The film bagged a huge amount at the box-office.

READ | Thalapathy Vijay Made THIS Gesture Towards Thala Ajith; Fans Cannot Keep Calm

(Cover Image Courtesy: John Abraham Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.