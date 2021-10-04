Last Updated:

Thala Ajith Makes A Stop In Agra To Visit Taj Mahal During His Bike Trip: See Pics

Thala Ajith is all set to headline the highly anticipated movie Valamai. Images from the actor's recent visit to Taj Mahal is making rounds on the internet.

Thala Ajith is undoubtedly one of the most loved actors in the film industry. The actor who will next be seen in Valamai, recently completed his bike tour in Russia and is now visiting different places in India. Thala Ajith's recent photo from the Taj Mahal was shared by several users on social media and the pictures soon went viral.

Thala Ajith visits Taj Mahal

Earlier in September, Thala Ajith was spotted travelling through the beautiful terrains of Russia on his bike after wrapping up his much-anticipated action flick, Valimai. After completing his bike trip in Russia the actor is now exploring his home country.  On Monday, October 4, a photo of the actor posing in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra went viral and was shared by several social media users. Take a look at Thala Ajith's picture from the Taj Mahal.

One of Thala Ajith's fan pages reported that after completing a major schedule of Valimai in Hyderabad, the cast and crew headed to Russia for a short schedule. The actor shot for a high-octane action sequence in Russia with which the movie's shooting was wrapped up. The Yennai Arindhaal actor decided to stay in the country for a few more days went on a bike trip across Russia. 

Thala Ajith in Valimai

Thala Ajith is all set to make his comeback to the big screen after a long hiatus with the upcoming action film Valimai. On July 11, movie producer Boney Kapoor unveiled the first look posters of the film. Boney Kapoor earlier took to his social media to share the first-look posters of the actor as Thala Ajith does not have any social media account.

As he shared the poster he wrote "Overwhelmed by the response. I would like to thank the entire cast, crew n associates for their sincerity in making #Valimai special. Also a big thank you to all of you for making today #ValimaiDay. #Ajithkumar #HVinoth@Suresh Chandra #NiravShah@thisisysr #Power is State of Mind." The movie will also star  Huma Qureshi, Pearle Maaney and Kartikeya Gummakonda. After much delay, the movie is set to release in theatres on January 14, 2021.

