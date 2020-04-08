Thala Ajith Starrer 'Valimai's' Outdoor Shoot Shelved Amidst Coronavirus?

The makers of Thala Ajith's next- Valimai are reportedly planning to shelve the outdoor schedule of the upcomer. The team of Valimai along with its lead actors Thala Ajith and Huma Qureshi was supposed to head to Spain and Morocco to shoot high-octane action sequences. However, looking at havoc Coronavirus had wrecked upon the world, the makers have decided to cancel the outdoor schedule. The makers are yet to confirm the news.

Also Read | Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' To Be A Remake Of Thala Ajith's 'Veeram'?

Valimai, starring Thala Ajith and Huma Qureshi, recently wrapped its Chennai shooting schedule. The H Vinoth directorial is touted to be an action-thriller with high-octane action sequences. Much like the director's previous movies, the action sequences of the upcomer were supposed to be shot in exotic locations like Spain and Morocco. However, the 21-day lockdown imposed by PM Modi to curtail the Coronavirus, and the increasing cases of Coronavirus infected people has forced the makers to drop the idea of shooting in Spain and Morocco.

Also Read | Thala Ajith Left Injured During A Bike-chase Sequence, Fans Tweet 'get Well Soon'

Also Read | Thala Ajith Sustains Minor Injury In A Bike-chase Sequence On 'Valimai' Sets

Meanwhile, Valimai will mark the second collaboration of H Vinoth and Thala Ajith. The two previously worked together in Pink's Tamil remake- Nerkonda Paarvai. The movie, starring Thala Ajith, Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andreah Tairang in the lead, opened to positive reviews and was a box office success. As H Vinoth and Thala Ajith reunite for Valimai, the excitement of moviegoers has amped up.

Valimai will also see Thala Ajith in the role of a cop after 2015's Yennai Arindhaal. The upcoming movie is produced by Boney Kapoor under his banner Bayview Projects LLP. Reportedly, the movie is slated to hit the screens in 2020.

Also Read | 'Rang De Basanti' Actor Siddharth Creates Flutter Among Thala Ajith Fans After This Comment On The 'Viswasam' Star

Also Read | Viswasam Trailer: Thala Ajith Is An Unstoppable Beast In This Electrifying Action Entertainer, Sends Fans In A Tizzy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.