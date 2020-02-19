Thala Ajith Sustains Minor Injury In A Bike-chase Sequence On 'Valimai' Sets

It seems like Thala Ajith is currently on an unstoppable success streak, as the actor’s recent films like Viswasam and Nerkonda Paarvai managed to mint in the moolah at the box office. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Valimai. The much-anticipated film brings back the hit trio Ajith, Vineeth and Boney Kapoor after the much-acclaimed film, Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the remake of the Bollywood blockbuster, Pink. While Vlaaami managed to create headlines for its interesting star cast and gripping story plot, the movie also caught the audience’s attention for the alleged brawl between Vineeth and Ajith. Now, it seems like Ajith has landed himself in another trouble.

Ajith meets with an accident on the sets of Valamai

As reported by a leading news tabloid, actor Ajith, who is often referred to as 'Thala Ajith' by fans, has met with an unfortunate accident of the sets of Valamai. Reportedly, Ajith was shooting for a bike-chase sequence in the city, when his vehicle skidded and the actor bruised his arms and legs. As per reports, the actor took a break of 20 minutes after his accident and visited the family doctor only after the shooting for the day was wrapped up. If the reports are to be believed, Ajith will be ready for shooting after taking rest for a few weeks.

Daily Thanthi Newspaper Article About THALA #AJITH! 🗞️



"The Actor Had a Fall From The BIKE While Shooting An important Scene For #Valimai Film in Chennai. However, The Actor Recouped immediately and Resumed Shooting For The Film"



That's THALA AJITH For You 🙏#GetWellSoonTHALA pic.twitter.com/y9fXZMjUuv — AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB (@ThalaAjith_FC) February 19, 2020

A BIKE Chase Shoot Leaves #Ajith Injured,Who is Known To Perform His Own BIKE Stunt For His Film, Recently Was involved in a MinorAccident While Shooting For #Valimai in Chennai,The Actor However,Resumed Shooting For The Film immediately &Has completed Shooting!#GetWellSoonTHALA pic.twitter.com/xfVQihn4sG — AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB (@ThalaAjith_FC) February 19, 2020

