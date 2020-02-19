The Debate
Thala Ajith Sustains Minor Injury In A Bike-chase Sequence On 'Valimai' Sets

Others

Actor Ajith, who is often referred to as 'Thala Ajith' by fans, recently met with an accident & sustained injuries on the sets of his next, 'Valimai'. Read on.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ajith

It seems like Thala Ajith is currently on an unstoppable success streak, as the actor’s recent films like Viswasam and Nerkonda Paarvai managed to mint in the moolah at the box office. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Valimai. The much-anticipated film brings back the hit trio Ajith, Vineeth and Boney Kapoor after the much-acclaimed film, Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the remake of the Bollywood blockbuster, Pink. While Vlaaami managed to create headlines for its interesting star cast and gripping story plot, the movie also caught the audience’s attention for the alleged brawl between Vineeth and Ajith. Now, it seems like Ajith has landed himself in another trouble.

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay Made THIS Gesture Towards Thala Ajith; Fans Cannot Keep Calm

Ajith meets with an accident on the sets of Valamai

As reported by a leading news tabloid, actor Ajith, who is often referred to as 'Thala Ajith' by fans, has met with an unfortunate accident of the sets of Valamai. Reportedly, Ajith was shooting for a bike-chase sequence in the city, when his vehicle skidded and the actor bruised his arms and legs. As per reports, the actor took a break of 20 minutes after his accident and visited the family doctor only after the shooting for the day was wrapped up. If the reports are to be believed, Ajith will be ready for shooting after taking rest for a few weeks.

Also Read | Rein Them In!: Kasturi Demands Ajith Act After Miscreants Heinously Target Her In His Name

 Also Read | John Abraham Will Portray THIS Character Of Thala Ajith For A Hindi Remake?

Also Read | Thala Ajith's 'Valimai' Release Date Preponed, Will Now Be Out On THIS Date?

(Promo Image: Screengrab from YouTube)

 

 

