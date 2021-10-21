Thala Ajith Visits Wagah Border During Bike Ride, Clicks Photos With Army Jawans; See Pics

South Indian actor Thala Ajith who stopped at Taj Mahal while trotting around India on his bike, was recently spotted at the Wagah border. The prominent star had left Chennai 20 days ago on his bike and visited Amritsar before making his way to the famous border. During his stay at the border, the veteran actor watched the parade and took pictures with the Army jawans while saluting their relentless services.

The actor who is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Valimai which is slated to hit the screens on Pongal 2022, has been visiting prominent places during his bike ride. He even met biker Maral Yazarloo to get some tips during his trip. Several pictures and videos of the actor clicking photos with the army jawans and meeting the people at the border have gone viral on social media. There are even pictures of the actor holding the National flag while clicking pictures.

Thala Ajith visited the Taj Mahal during his bike ride

A couple of weeks back, the actor was seen getting himself clicked at the Taj Mahal in Agra. For the uninitiated, Ajith is a professional racer and features among the very few Indians to participate in the International racing tournaments including Formula championships.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Thala Ajith is all set to make his comeback to the big screen after a long hiatus with the upcoming action film Valimai. On July 11, movie producer Boney Kapoor unveiled the first look posters of the film. Boney Kapoor earlier took to his social media to share the first-look posters of the actor as Thala Ajith does not have any social media account. The movie will also star Huma Qureshi, Pearle Maaney and Kartikeya Gummakonda. After much delay, the movie is set to release in theatres on January 14, 2021.

While sharing the poster earlier, ace producer Boney Kapoor wrote, " Overwhelmed by the response. I would like to thank the entire cast, crew n associates for their sincerity in making #Valimai special. Also a big thank you to all of you for making today #ValimaiDay. #Ajithkumar #HVinoth@Suresh Chandra #NiravShah@thisisysr #Power is State of Mind. (sic)"

IMAGE: witter/@Manobala Vijayabalan/Facebook/AjithKumar