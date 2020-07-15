Thala Ajith Enjoys Aeromodelling Session With Aravind Kamalanathan In This Old Video

Ashwin Kakumanu, who has shared the screen with Ajith Kumar in movies like Mankatha (2011) and Vedalam (2015), recently released a video of his aeromodelling session with the actor. On Monday, July 15 Ashwin posted a minute-long video of Thala Ajith enjoying an aeromodelling session with Aravind Kamalanathan of Dheena fame. He wrote: "Many years ago, I had the opportunity of joining Ajith sir and Arvind sir (DoP of Dheena )on their aeromodelling sessions. This little video is a glimpse into that session" (sic).

Check out the video:

Thala Ajith and his love for cars

Thala Ajith is known to be a motor car and aeronautic enthusiast. Reportedly, Thala Ajith took a break from his acting career during the early 2000s to pursue a career as a racer. Thala Ajith has also participated in MRF Racing Series in 2010 as a professional racer. Meanwhile, reports have it that Thala Ajith and his friends sneak in time from their busy schedule for racing and aeromodelling.

Meanwhile, Thala Ajith was last seen in H. Vinoth's Nerkonda Paarvai. The movie, Thala Ajith, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang, and Abhirami Venkatachalam in the lead, is the official remake of Bollywood film Pink (2016). The Thala Ajith starrer opened to positive reviews from the critics and audiences. The H Vinoth directorial reportedly earned more than 100 crores worldwide at the box office.

On the work front, Thala Ajith was shooting for H. Vinoth's Valimai before the lockdown was announced. The movie, starring Thala Ajith, Huma Qureshi and Yami Gautam in the lead, is expected to be a high-octane action-thriller. The film marks Thala Ajith and H. Vinoth's second association after Nerkonda Paarvai (2019). The Thala Ajith starrer is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under his production banner Bayview Projects LLP.

