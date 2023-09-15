Why Vishal Turned Down A Role In Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Leo

Quick links:
Thalapathy Vijay (L) and Vishal (R) | Image: X
Vishal, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Mark Antony, is busy promoting his film. During a recent promotion, the actor opened up on his bond with Thalapathy Vijay, who unveiled his action-comedy drama in April. He also revealed that he was offered a role opposite Vijay in Leo, but he had to turn the offer down.
2 things you need to know
Speaking to Pinkvilla, the 46-year-old actor revealed that director Lokesh Kanagaraj offered him a role in Leo opposite Vijay. However, he had to turn down the project owing to his prior commitments to Mark Antony and Thupparivaalan 2 (which marks the actor's directorial debut). “I was offered a chance to act opposite him in Leo, but I couldn't. I don’t dabble between two films at the same time, I do one film at a time," Vishal said.
(Vijay and Vishal posed for the camera together | Image: @letscinema/X)
"So I was like, totally engrossed in Mark Antony and then my subsequent commitment. So I told the director I can’t give five days, and then go back. I have to give my full; I have to surrender to you completely," added Vishal.
In the same interview, the Ayogya actor revealed that he is on a positive note with the Thuppaki actor and it is his dream to direct Thalapathy Vijay and had contacted Vijay's manager to narrate a script. He said, “My dream… It’s my bucket list. I’d love to. Maybe in the near future.” Vishal knows Vijay from his college days as the Master actor was the senior of the former's brother.