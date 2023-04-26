Thalapathy Vijay's Mother Shobha Visits Actor On Sets Of Leo; Photo Goes Viral

Thalapathy Vijay is currently shooting for Leo, which is in its Chennai leg of schedule. The Tamil actor's mother, Shobha Chandrasekhar, is reported to have visited him during the shoot of the film in Chennai. Thalapathy Vijay's parents are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Shobha visits Vijay on Leo sets

A picture of Shobha's visit to Thalapathy Vijay in Chennai has been doing the rounds on the Internet. It shows Shobha dressed in a saree seated on a sofa, with her hands gently placed on Thalapathy Vijay's shoulders. Thalapathy Vijay is dressed casually in a maroon shirt. The actor is seated on the ground.

On Vijay's family life

Vijay is the son of Shobha Chandrasekhar and director SA Chandrasekhar. While Vijay shares a warm equation with his mother, as can be seen by her visit to meet her son, so is not the case for the relationship between Thalapathy Vijay and his father. They have been estranged for a while due to differing political opinions.

Thalapathy Vijay's next

Thalapathy Vijay will reportedly be shooting for his 68th film, after he wraps up Leo with Lokesh Kanagraj. He has reportedly set aside dates from the end of the year to start shoot on his 68th film. Reports had been doing the rounds of director Atlee helming the film. Amid unconfirmed news of Atlee directing Thalapathy Vijay, it has now come to light that it could be anybody's game at this point. Directors Gopichand Mallineni and H. Vinoth among others are reportedly in talks with Super Good Films. Super Good Films will be producing Thalapathy Vijay's 68th cinematic venture.

More on Leo

Leo has already commenced filming, and has previously shot in Kashmir. What already gives this film an edge with the audience is the speculation that Thalapathy 67 may just be part of the LCU. LCU refers to Lokesh Cinematic Universe which Kanagraj has been building through his own directorials. Lokesh Cinematic Universe comprises of 2 films thus far - Kaithi from 2019 and Vikram from 2022.