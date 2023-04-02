Thalapathy Vijay Makes His Instagram Debut, Shares Photo From Leo Sets

Good news for all Thalapathy Vijay fans as the actor made his Instagram debut on April 2. The actor, after creating his account on the social media platform, shared a picture of himself from the sets of Leo. The actor captioned his post, "Hello Nanbas and Nanbis" with a smiley face. In the picture, Vijay can be seen sporting a salt and pepper look. He can be seen wearing a white t-shirt paired with black jacket. Within a few hours, the Bigil actor garnered as many as 21 million followers. Meanwhile, his piost garnered over 2 million likes.Check out Thalapathy Vijay's first ever Instagram post:

Actor Vijay shares his first Instagram Story

Thalapathy Vijay also shared his first Instagram Story. He shared a candid photo of himself. He can be seen walking in a bed of snow, while looking dow. The actor is dressed in casual outfit. The picture mostly seems to be from his Kashmir schedule for Leo. Check out a screenshot of the actor's first ever Instagram Story:

More about Leo

Thalapathy Vijay recently returned from Kashmir, where he was busy shooting for his upcoming film Leo. The film is being directed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. Leo marks the second collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker after the 2022 film Master.