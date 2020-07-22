Thalapathy Vijay's Son Jason Returns To Chennai After Being Stranded In Canada For Months?

Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay returned to Chennai after being stranded in Canada for months due to the pandemic, stated a media report published on an online portal. The report further claimed that Jason Sanjay completed 14-day quarantine before returning to Thalapathy's Saligramam residence. Jason Sanjay was reportedly staying at a private hotel in Chennai for the past 14-days before returning back to his family.

Jason Sanjay is pursuing his higher studies in Candana. Reportedly, Jason Sanjay is taking up a filmmaking course in Candana and was stranded in the country after the authorities laid a restriction on international travel. Reports have it that Jason Sanjay is all set to make his debut in Kollywood with Telugu movie Uppena's remake. The forthcoming movie is reportedly produced by Vijay Sethupathi who will be collaborating will Thalapathy Vijay in Master.

Been an wonderful few months and it comes to a closure - Master shoot wrapped up !! Heart full of thanks to Thalapathy @actorvijay na, Makkal selvan @VijaySethuOffl brother and @Dir_Lokesh 😊 waiting for the #Master celebrations pic.twitter.com/SNNUUDcCW6 — Jagadish (@Jagadishbliss) February 29, 2020

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master details

Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead, narrates the tale of a college professor and his fight against the ills of the society. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is reported to be a college drama, where Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay will be pitted against one another. The upcoming film was slated to hit the screens on April 9, 2020; however, it has been pushed due to the coronavirus crisis. According to reports, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer would now release on Diwali 2020.

Survival first! Celebration next!#master will rise on the right time!

stay home stay safe! pic.twitter.com/g9CeHfHQcT — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) April 9, 2020

Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. Meanwhile, the music of the upcomer is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Whereas, cinematography and editing is handled by Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj, respectively. Besides the upcomer, Thalapathy Vijay is in talks with filmmakers like AR Murugadoss and Sudha Kongara for his next film. However, there has been no announcement regarding Thalapathy Vijay's next film.

