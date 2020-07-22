Last Updated:

Thalapathy Vijay's Son Jason Returns To Chennai After Being Stranded In Canada For Months?

Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay has reportedly returned to Chennai after being stranded in Canada for months. He was on a 14-day quarantine.

Written By
Nikhil Pandey
Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay returned to Chennai after being stranded in Canada for months due to the pandemic, stated a media report published on an online portal. The report further claimed that Jason Sanjay completed 14-day quarantine before returning to Thalapathy's Saligramam residence. Jason Sanjay was reportedly staying at a private hotel in Chennai for the past 14-days before returning back to his family. 

#SanjayVijay 😍😍😍

Posted by Sanjay Vijay Fans Club on Monday, 17 June 2019

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay Worried About His Son Jason Sanjay Who Is Stuck In Canada Amid Pandemic

Jason Sanjay is pursuing his higher studies in Candana. Reportedly, Jason Sanjay is taking up a filmmaking course in Candana and was stranded in the country after the authorities laid a restriction on international travel. Reports have it that Jason Sanjay is all set to make his debut in Kollywood with Telugu movie Uppena's remake. The forthcoming movie is reportedly produced by Vijay Sethupathi who will be collaborating will Thalapathy Vijay in Master

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' Gives Kathir's Father A Platform For His Acting Debut; Read

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master details 

Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead, narrates the tale of a college professor and his fight against the ills of the society. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is reported to be a college drama, where Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay will be pitted against one another. The upcoming film was slated to hit the screens on April 9, 2020; however, it has been pushed due to the coronavirus crisis. According to reports, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer would now release on Diwali 2020. 

Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. Meanwhile, the music of the upcomer is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Whereas, cinematography and editing is handled by Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj, respectively. Besides the upcomer, Thalapathy Vijay is in talks with filmmakers like AR Murugadoss and  Sudha Kongara for his next film. However, there has been no announcement regarding Thalapathy Vijay's next film. 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all